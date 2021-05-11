ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
Pakistan

Rawalpindi PML-N leaders meet Shehbaz

Recorder Report 11 May 2021

LAHORE: Representatives of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Rawalpindi including former MPs called on party president Shehbaz Sharif and expressed resolve to remain committed with the party leadership.

The PML-N Rawalpindi leaders including Sardar Naseem Khan, Haji Pervez Khan, Pirzada Rahat Masood Qudoosi, Raja Arshad Mehmood, Zia Ullah Shah, Faisal Qayyum, Sardar Gohar Naseem, Malik Sohail Kamaryal and others felicitated Shehbaz Sharif on his release from jail.

They said Shehbaz Sharif had served the people devotedly and false cases were registered against him. They said the so-called ‘Ehtesab’ drama will collapse very soon.

Moreover, Shehbaz Sharif has termed as alarming the facts and figures released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) regarding increase in inflation rates.

In a message on Twitter, the PML-N leader posted, “This government has made life hell for people belonging to low-income groups. A combination of incompetence, greed and indifference is badly damaging Pakistan.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

