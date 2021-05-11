ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,993
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
861,473
344724hr
Sindh
292,644
Punjab
319,365
Balochistan
23,447
Islamabad
78,200
KPK
124,484
Business Recorder Logo
May 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NTDC installs shunt reactors on Dadu-Jamshoro transmission line

11 May 2021

LAHORE: National Transmission Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) is completing its projects of transmission lines and grid stations on fast pace across the country. The company is also working on stability of power transmission system in the south. In this regard, NTDC Project Delivery team of Hyderabad has installed 3x22 MVAR Shunt reactors (make TBEA, China) on 152 km long 500 kV Dadu-Jamshoro transmission line emanating from 500 kV Dadu Grid Station. The shunt reactors have been completed with the cost of Rs 340 million and energized successfully.

The spokesman said that newly installed shunt reactors will help to control voltages of power system more efficiently and will enhance overall Power System Stability of NTDC Network. Thus Smooth power supply will be ensured to the consumers of Sindh through Power Distribution Company (DISCO). Shunt Reactors are used in high voltage energy transmission systems to control the voltage during load variations.

The spokesman said that NTDC is vigorously pursuing its ongoing projects for early completion. Recently, the company has also completed four more 500 kV transmission line circuits for evacuation of electricity from power plants located in southern parts of the country. The transmission line circuits have been connected with HVDC Converter Station at Matiari. Moreover, up gradation work of 130 km long 220 kV Jamshoro-KDA transmission line was also completed before its deadline. The transmission line is transmitting 450 MW additional power from National Grid to K-Electric, which is a big relief for the people of Karachi during the holy month of Ramazan. Upon completion of these projects, NTDC Board of Directors has appreciated the efforts of NTDC management and its team.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NTDC power supply Disco Power System Stability NTDC Board of Directors

NTDC installs shunt reactors on Dadu-Jamshoro transmission line

Foreign investors withdrew $32.352m since Jan 1

Tarin explains impact of spike in global food prices

Bajwa, Ghani discuss Afghan peace process

Discos’ boards: PD notifies names of civil society, consumers reps

July-April 2021: Exports to Afghanistan post 15pc growth

Cabinet exempts Railways business partners from 10pc WHT

Pakistan welcomes ceasefire by Taliban

E-waste recycling matter of national security: report

Hudaiybia Papers Mill case: Govt has decided to hold fresh probe: Fawad

Sri Lanka gets $500m South Korean loan

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.