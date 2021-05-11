CM condemns attacks on worshipers at Al-Aqsa mosque

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday condemned the attacks on historic Al-Aqsa mosque worshipers and termed it as the worst violation of human rights and all humanitarian norms.

He regretted that the Israeli forces barged into the Al-Aqsa mosque, during the holy month of Ramazan, and urged upon the international community to take immediate notice of Israeli brutalities. He also prayed for the early recovery of the wounded Palestinians and stressed upon the global conscience to take immediate steps for the protection of the Palestinians.

Usman Buzdar also strongly condemned the terrorists’ attack on FC officials in Turbat and extended sympathies to the bereaved families. He paid rich tributes to the sacrifice of the martyrs adding that brave sons are maintaining peace with their precious blood. The government pays tributes to the sacrifices of the martyrs and the terrorists cannot shake the strong commitment of the nation as Pakistanis are united for complete elimination of the menace of terrorism, he added and also prayed for early recovery of the injured.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister directed the line departments to ensure strict compliance of anti-corona SOPs and made it clear that there is no room for any negligence in this regard. Timely steps have been taken by the government for the protection of the life of the people and added that observance of precautions is an effective way to deal with this virus.

