ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,993
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
861,473
344724hr
Sindh
292,644
Punjab
319,365
Balochistan
23,447
Islamabad
78,200
KPK
124,484
Business Recorder Logo
May 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CM condemns attacks on worshipers at Al-Aqsa mosque

Recorder Report 11 May 2021

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday condemned the attacks on historic Al-Aqsa mosque worshipers and termed it as the worst violation of human rights and all humanitarian norms.

He regretted that the Israeli forces barged into the Al-Aqsa mosque, during the holy month of Ramazan, and urged upon the international community to take immediate notice of Israeli brutalities. He also prayed for the early recovery of the wounded Palestinians and stressed upon the global conscience to take immediate steps for the protection of the Palestinians.

Usman Buzdar also strongly condemned the terrorists’ attack on FC officials in Turbat and extended sympathies to the bereaved families. He paid rich tributes to the sacrifice of the martyrs adding that brave sons are maintaining peace with their precious blood. The government pays tributes to the sacrifices of the martyrs and the terrorists cannot shake the strong commitment of the nation as Pakistanis are united for complete elimination of the menace of terrorism, he added and also prayed for early recovery of the injured.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister directed the line departments to ensure strict compliance of anti-corona SOPs and made it clear that there is no room for any negligence in this regard. Timely steps have been taken by the government for the protection of the life of the people and added that observance of precautions is an effective way to deal with this virus.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Usman Buzdar Chief Minister Punjab Al Aqsa Mosque violation of human rights

CM condemns attacks on worshipers at Al-Aqsa mosque

Foreign investors withdrew $32.352m since Jan 1

Tarin explains impact of spike in global food prices

Bajwa, Ghani discuss Afghan peace process

Discos’ boards: PD notifies names of civil society, consumers reps

July-April 2021: Exports to Afghanistan post 15pc growth

Cabinet exempts Railways business partners from 10pc WHT

Pakistan welcomes ceasefire by Taliban

E-waste recycling matter of national security: report

Hudaiybia Papers Mill case: Govt has decided to hold fresh probe: Fawad

Sri Lanka gets $500m South Korean loan

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.