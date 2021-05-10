ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,993
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
861,473
344724hr
Sindh
292,644
Punjab
319,365
Balochistan
23,447
Islamabad
78,200
KPK
124,484
Business Recorder Logo
May 10, 2021
Sports

Medvedev retakes second spot in ATP rankings from Nadal

  • German Zverev remains in sixth place despite his first Masters title in three years.
AFP 10 May 2021

PARIS: Russian Daniil Medvedev reclaimed the world number two spot from Rafael Nadal in the latest ATP rankings released on Monday, with no Americans in the top 30 for the first time.

Nadal was knocked out of the Madrid Open in the quarter-finals last week by eventual champion Alexander Zverev, raising questions about his form ahead of his bid for a record-extending 14th French Open title.

That would also see him break Roger Federer's all-time men's record with a 21st Grand Slam singles triumph.

German Zverev remains in sixth place despite his first Masters title in three years.

Taylor Fritz is the highest-ranked American at 31st -- the first time the US have not had a player in the top 30 since the ATP rankings were created in 1973.

Madrid Open runner-up Matteo Berrettini jumped up one spot to world number nine.

ATP top 20 on Monday (changes in brackets):

  1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 11,463 pts

  2. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 9,780 (+1)

  3. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9,630 (-1)

  4. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 8,365

  5. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 7,610

  6. Alexander Zverev (GER) 6,945

  7. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 6,000

  8. Roger Federer (SUI) 5,785

  9. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 4,048 (+1)

  10. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 3,765 (-1)

  11. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 3,170

  12. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 3,050

  13. David Goffin (BEL) 2,875

  14. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2,855

  15. Gael Monfils (FRA) 2,703

  16. Casper Ruud (NOR) 2,665 (+6)

  17. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 2,586

  18. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 2,545

  19. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 2,543 (-3)

  20. Milos Raonic (CAN) 2,540 (-1)

Rafael Nadal Alexander Zverev Daniil Medvedev ATP rankings

