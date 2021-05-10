USEFP closes testing centers on account of nationwide lockdown

The United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan has announced the closure of all testing centers between 10th-16th May, on account of a nationwide lockdown.

In an announcement on Twitter, USEFP assured all students and candidates for the prestigious Fulbright scholarship, that all standardized testing modules (including GRE, Pearson, etc.) will be officially rescheduled.

Due to the rising number of cases in the country, and the added risk of a potential escalation of the third wave of the pandemic, USEFP will be accommodating students to alternative testing dates prior to their respective deadlines.