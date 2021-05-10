Sindh plans to start vaccinating citizens under 40 after May 16

The Sindh government has announced that after May 16, coronavirus vaccination will open for people under 40 years.

The National Command and Operation Center had earlier announced that coronavirus vaccination for everyone will open after Eid. Currently, the coronavirus vaccination process is underway for people aged 40 and above across the country.

In a statement, the Sindh health department said that the vaccination drives will be expanded across the province and this will include an increase in vaccination centers. On Sunday, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho inaugurated the Expo Centre Karachi vaccination center.

The vaccination center will cater to 25,000-30,000 vaccinations per day and will be operational 24 hours, free of cost. Each shift at the center will have 360 health workers to administer the COVID-19 vaccines, Samaa reported.

During the last 24 hours, Sindh reported 976 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 292,644. The death toll stands at 4,742 after 16 more patients succumbed to the deadly virus.