PM to interact with general public via telephone tomorrow

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be interacting with the general public on Tuesday afternoon over the telephone.

In a tweet, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan said that the premier will take the telephone calls at 1:30 pm on Tuesday. Members of the public can dial the number 051-9224900 and the PM will answer the public's questions.

The senator added that the calls would be broadcast live on television, radio, and social media.

This will be the third time that the PM will interact with the citizens and answer their queries. The PM has interacted with the public two times on February 1, 2021, and April 4, 2021.