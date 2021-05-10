ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,993
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
861,473
344724hr
Sindh
292,644
Punjab
319,365
Balochistan
23,447
Islamabad
78,200
KPK
124,484
Business Recorder Logo
May 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares hit near 15-month peak as miners, casino giants jump

  • The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.9% to 7,147 points at 0045 GMT, their highest since Feb. 21, 2020.
Reuters 10 May 2021

Australian shares scaled a near 15-month high on Monday boosted by gains in gold and iron ore miners on the back of firmer metal prices, and as shares in the country's top two casino operators jumped on a proposed merger.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.9% to 7,147 points at 0045 GMT, their highest since Feb. 21, 2020.

Heavyweight miners were the top boosts to the benchmark, rising 2.55%, with iron-ore giant Fortescue Metals Group Ltd up 4.57%, followed by Ioneer Ltd, gaining 4.23%.

Gold miners climbed 2.08% as the prices of precious metal edged to three-month highs.

Pantoro Ltd rose 4.88%, while Catalyst Metals Ltd gained 4.83%.

Casino giants Star Entertainment and Crown Resorts both hit multi-month highs after the former proposed an all-stock buyout of its larger rival in a deal valued at A$9 billion.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.53% to 12,662.4 points.

Shares in a2 Milk sank as much as 16.3% to a three-and-a-half year low after the dairy producer cut its annual sales forecast for the third time.

In other markets, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.86% at 29609.65 points and the S&P 500 E-minis futures advanced 0.3%.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd Australian shares scaled Ioneer Ltd Pantoro Ltd

Australia shares hit near 15-month peak as miners, casino giants jump

Jammu and Kashmir is internationally recognized dispute on UNSC agenda, says Qureshi

At least 11 killed as roadside bomb hits bus in Afghanistan

List of military candidates stirs unease over Iran vote

British opposition leader reshuffles team after poll losses

Seven dead at US birthday party shooting

Taliban declare three-day Afghan ceasefire for Eid holiday

PM pays tribute to expats over rise in remittances

Strategic hydropower projects in AJK: ECC exempts OSCs from taxes

British royal offers to sell access to Putin: report

Shehbaz’s treatment abroad: Govt says will challenge LHC decision

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters