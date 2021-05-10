Markets
Hong Kong stocks down at lunch
- The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.33 percent, or 93.17 points, to 28,517.48.
10 May 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished the morning in negative territory Monday as investors struggled to maintain early gains despite a record-breaking performance on Wall Street and easing concerns about inflation.
