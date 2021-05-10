ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,915
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
858,026
378524hr
Sindh
291,668
Punjab
317,972
Balochistan
23,324
Islamabad
77,974
KPK
123,842
Business Recorder Logo
May 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

British royal offers to sell access to Putin: report

AFP 10 May 2021

LONDON: Queen Eliza-beth's cousin, Prince Michael of Kent, has been caught offering investors access to the Kremlin in exchange for personal gain, according to a Sunday Times and Channel 4 investigation.

The embarassing claims come at a time of disastrous relations between London and Moscow, notably after the 2018 poisoning of a former Russian spy in England.

Prince Michael told undercover reporters posing as investors from South Korea in a virtual meeting that for £10,000 (11,500 euros) a day he could make "confidential" representations to Russian President Vladimir Putin's entourage.

Channel 4's Dispatches programme and the weekly newspaper set up a fake South Korean gold company -- House of Haedong.

The prince said he could also give the company a royal endorsement in a recorded speech for $200,000 dollars (164,000 euros), with his Kensington Palace home as a backdrop.

In a recorded meeting with the undercover reporters, his business partner Lord Reading called the prince "Her Majesty's unofficial ambassador to Russia".

"I think ... this is kind of slightly discreet, we're talking relatively discreetly here," he reportedly said.

"Because we wouldn't want the world to know that he is seeing Putin purely for business reasons, if you follow me." Reading had used an event at Kensington Palace in 2013, in which the prince was a guest, to sell access to Putin, the investigators said.

The event also offered a chance to personally meet the Russian leader at a future date.

Prince Michael's office told the British Press Association he had no special relations with Putin and "receives no public funding and earns his own living through a consultancy company that he has run for over 40 years.

"They last met in June 2003 and Prince Michael has had no contact with him or his office since then.

"Lord Reading is a good friend, who in trying to help, made suggestions which Prince Michael would not have wanted, or been able, to fulfil." Reading admitted an error. "I made a mistake and over-promised and for that, I am truly regretful," he said.

The 78-year-old prince was decorated with Russia's Order of Friendship in 2009 when Putin was prime minister.

"Royals for Hire" shows Monday on Channel 4.

Queen Elizabeth Putin British royal Prince Michael of Kent

British royal offers to sell access to Putin: report

Strategic hydropower projects in AJK: ECC exempts OSCs from taxes

Shehbaz’s treatment abroad: Govt says will challenge LHC decision

‘As per MoS&T calendar Eid on 14th’: Fawad

UAE, other Arab nations hit out at Israel

PM performs Umrah

Saudi crown prince, FM to visit after Eid: Qureshi

Rise of Islamophobic incidents: PM for concerted response from OIC

Quality, standards of food items: CCI directs provinces to adopt PSQCA rules

Variant among accelerators of India’s Covid explosion: WHO

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.