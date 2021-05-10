ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
Covid-19 SOPs: Provinces asked to ensure ‘complete’ compliance

Recorder Report 10 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday reported 118 coronavirus deaths and a total of 3785 new COVID-19 positive cases, as President Dr Arif Alvi urged countrymen to strictly follow precautionary measures in Ramazan and on Eid holidays to avoid spread of the pandemic.

According to the data released by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday, during last 24 hours most death occurred in Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the new deaths of 118 in the country, the total deaths due to coronavirus have reached to 18919 from April 10, 2021 till May 9, 2021.

The data shows that a total of 40,736 tests were conducted across the country and 3785 positive cases of Covid-19 were reported. The confirmed coronavirus cases have been reached to 858,026 while there are 18830 active cases across the country. So far a total of 757,281 people have recovered from the disease across the country.

In a special session chaired by Planning Minister Asad Umar on Sunday, the NCOC showed concern on reported violations of the instructions from various cities regarding implementation of SOPs during 8th to 16th of this month.

The NCOC instructed all provinces to ensure complete compliance of instructions with full administrative control. The NCOC instructed that all markets, businesses and shops will remain closed except essential services including grocery stores, medical stores, medical facilities and vaccination centres, vegetable, fruit, chicken and meat shops, bakeries, petrol pumps, food takeaways and e-commerce (home delivery), utility services and media offices.

Similarly all tourist resorts, formal and informal picnic spots, public parks, shopping malls, all hotels and restaurants around tourist spots will also remain closed during this period, it further instructed. Tourist leading to any tourism destination will not be allowed to enter tourist destinations.

Moreover, it instructed that a ban on inter-provincial, inter-city and intra-city public transport will be imposed, except private vehicles, taxis, rikshaws with 50 percent occupancy.

