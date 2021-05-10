ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
71st anniversary: Pakistan extends congratulations to EU

Recorder Report 10 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday extended heartiest congratulations to the European Union, its member states and European citizens on the occasion of the 71th anniversary of Europe Day.

In a statement on Sunday, Foreign Office said the government and people of Pakistan extend heartiest congratulations to the European Union, its member states and European citizens on the occasion of the 71st anniversary of Europe Day.

It stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan has addressed a letter of felicitation to the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

Appreciating the vision of Foreign Minister Robert Schuman and the leaders from Belgium, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and West Germany, Prime Minister Khan underscored that Schuman Declaration became the harbinger of peace, prosperity and European integration. Europe Day is an occasion to celebrate peace and unity in Europe.

The Prime Minister further emphasized that incorporation of economic interest and creating commercial interdependence among the European countries led to a peaceful, united and prosperous Europe. “Peace, prosperity and stability in Europe also contributed to the prosperity in other regions of the world and the Union has, today, become a model of cooperation and solidarity,” it added.

“Pakistan enjoys excellent relations with the EU and all its member states, which are based on mutual understanding, respect and common values of democracy and pluralism,” the statement added.

It further stated that the Pakistan-EU Strategic Engagement Plan provides the institutional framework for cooperation in diverse fields, including political, economic, security, climate change, green energy, and migration and mobility.

“Pakistan would continue to work towards further strengthening its multi-dimensional ties with the EU and its member states,” it added.

The statement comes days after the European Parliament passed a resolution calling for a review of the GSP plus status granted to Pakistan in view of an “alarming” increase in the use of blasphemy accusations in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

