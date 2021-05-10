President, PM condemn Israeli attacks on Palestinians

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr Arif Alvi have strongly condemned Israeli forces’ attack, especially during Ramazan on Palestinians in Qibla-e-Awwal at Al-Aqsa Mosque, in sheer violation of all norms of humanity and the international law.

The Prime Minister took to the twitter on Sunday to condemn the Israeli forces’ attack on Palestinian people and urged the international community to take immediate action to protect them and their legitimate rights.

“Strongly condemn Israeli Forces’ attack especially during Ramazan on Palestinians in Qibla-e-Awaal, Al-Aqsa Mosque, violating all norms of humanity & international law. We reiterate support for Palestinian people. International community must take immediate action to protect Palestinians & their legitimate rights,” the Prime Minister stated in a tweet.

In a tweet, President Arif Alvi also condemned the ongoing Israeli attacks against Palestinians, saying the atrocious attack on peaceful Muslim worshipers is given the usual media spin of ‘clashes’. The President urged the Palestinians to not lose hope as the time is near when international politics will be based on morality instead of the vested interests.

In a statement, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also condemned Israeli attacks on Palestinians and urged the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Muslim world to work together to speak out against the barbarism and draw the attention of human rights activists and the Western countries. He also urged the Muslim countries to lodge joint efforts from the platform of the OIC against the rising trend of Islamophobia.

