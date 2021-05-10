ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
Opinion

Country’s diplomatic missions abroad

Rashid Subhan 10 May 2021

Overseas Pakistanis have been playing the most important role in propelling the country’s fragile economy through the remittances that they send regularly. Prime minister Imran Khan has rightly made it clear to country’s foreign missions abroad that he would tolerate no complacency insofar as their role in relation to facilitation of expatriates is concerned. “Gone are the days when our ambassador in England would feel so proud and elevated meeting the Britishers. He was least bothered about problems his countrymen were facing in England,” the PM has reportedly said in his virtual address to Pakistan’s envoys appointed in different foreign missions worldwide.

All the diplomatic missions abroad are required to help resolve all the issues that overseas Pakistanis face in foreign lands. Media reports say that many diplomats have taken great exception to the prime minister’s remarks about their performance. But they have no option but to make great strides in their areas of responsibility.

Rashid Subhan (Islamabad)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

