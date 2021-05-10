ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
CDA develops six new parks in Sector D-12

APP 10 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority (CDA) has completely developed six new parks in the Sector D-12 of the federal capital, aimed at providing maximum recreational spots to the people of area.

CDA Director Environment (West) Akhtar Rasool has confirmed APP that the development work of five small parks in multiple sub-sectors of D-12 and one big park in its Markaz had been completed.

He said 100 per cent civic work at the parks had been completed which included fencing, and installation of new swings, kerbstones, jogging tracks, benches, playing gadgets for kids and others.

To a query, he said landscaping was another subject which would be started after the vacations of Eid-ul-Fitr. Tenders had already been floated for the purpose, he added.

Akhrar Rasool said all the nine designated parks in the sector D-12 were now fully developed as the development work on three parks were carried out several months ago. He said more parks were being developed in different sectors on direction of CDA Chairman Amer Ahmed Ali, who had been very keen in development and beautification of the city since taking the charge of civic agency.

Three parks were being developed in sector I-14, whereas one at sector I-16, he added. Meanwhile, another senior official of the CDA Environment Wing said the civic agency would complete development and beautification work involving millions of rupees in Sector D-12 by end of this month.

He told the media that development and beautification work being carried out in the sector had entered final staged and was expected to complete in the next couple of weeks.

