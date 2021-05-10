ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
Sindh can procure vaccines like Punjab: Zaidi

APP 10 May 2021

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Syed Ali Zaidi, has said that Sindh government could procure Covid vaccines like Punjab as National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) has not barred any province from purchasing the jabs.

Speaking at the visit of Khaliqdina Hall vaccination Centre and while talking to media persons here on Sunday, the federal minister said that it would be better for Sindh government to purchase COVID vaccine by utilizing the funds allocated to deal with Coronavirus situation.

The provincial government had earmarked an amount of Rs.5 billion for the purpose; he said and asked “Where and how those funds were utilized?”

Ali Zaidi appreciated Sindh government for starting vaccination of people aged above 80 years at their doorstep and said that every good step deserved appreciation but they would pinpoint if found any shortcomings as well. Administration in Islamabad and Punjab was in close contact with COVID-19 patients, Sindh also needed to improve such mechanism, he added.

The federal minister expressed satisfaction on arrangements made at the vaccination centre and informed that more than 85 thousand people got their COVID jabs from the Khaliqdina Hall centre.

He lauded services of healthcare professionals and said that doctors and all healthcare workers were at the forefront in war against coronavirus as they were putting their own lives at risk while serving COVID patients.

Our neighbouring country was in a colossal crisis and even Western countries having modern and widespread health facilities could not face the calamities of COVID-19, he observed and urged the masses to observe SOPs, wear face mask and maintain social distancing as following precautions- after vaccination- was the most effective way to check spread of Coronavirus.

Responding to a query, Ali Zaidi informed that he had written a letter to Federal Minister of Planning and Development for procurement of one hundred thousand doses of COVID jab for port staff and its expenditure would be borne by the ministry.

Earlier, the federal minister visited the vaccination centre and inspected the immunization process. He also spoke to people waiting for their turn and inquired about arrangements made for them. Medical Superintendent of Services Hospital Dr Syed Farhat Abbas was also present at the occasion.

