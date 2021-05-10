Bilawal slams PM over rising inflation, poverty

KARACHI: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has hit hard on Imran Khan’s PTI government for showing insensitivity towards rising inflation and ensuing poverty in the country.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Bilawal Bhutto said that rate of poverty was dangerously on the rise. He said with a 30% rise in poverty rate, 80.5 million people are standing on the edge of poverty line. He said daily 15 to 20 people are ending their lives by committing suicide due to poverty.

Bilawal asked Prime Minister Khan to come out of his dream world and assess the ground realities. He said for a common man life has become very hard. He said government has again raised the power tariff to extract Rs90 billion from the pockets of poor people.