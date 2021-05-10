Palestinians: UN silence over Israeli atrocities termed ‘shameful’

LAHORE: Terming the silence of the United Nations on terrorism of the Israeli forces on the Palestinian people as shameful, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Sunday said time has come for the Muslim Ummah to formulate a ‘definite policy’ against Israeli terrorism.

“Regional peace will remain a dream until the Palestine and Kashmir issues are resolved,” he reiterated in a tweet.

The governor also shared a video of Israeli troops firing on Al-Aqsa Mosque, saying that the attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli terrorist forces during the holy month of Ramazan is a shameful crime. The Israeli crimes are condemnable and the international community particularly the United Nations must intervene immediately and put an end to these Human Rights violations.

While paying tribute to the Palestinian people, Sarwar reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the just cause of innocent Palestinians. He said that despite the worsening incidents of Israeli terrorism, the silence and indifference of the United Nations is reprehensible and condemnable.

If Israel thinks that it can demoralize the Palestinian people through its terrorism, it will not happen, he said, adding: “Time has come for not only the United Nations to take note of these atrocities, but also to force Israel to stop the ongoing terrorism against the Palestinian people and to grant them the freedom they deserve.”

The governor said that by targeting defenceless worshipers, Israel has left behind Hitler’s atrocities. Kashmir and the Palestinian issue have to be resolved for peace in the world because as long as the Palestinian people and Kashmiris do not get freedom, regional peace cannot prevail, he said. It is also the responsibility of the Muslim Ummah to adopt an unequivocal policy to support Palestinians in their just struggle for freedom, he added.

