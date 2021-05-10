ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,915
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
858,026
378524hr
Sindh
291,668
Punjab
317,972
Balochistan
23,324
Islamabad
77,974
KPK
123,842
Business Recorder Logo
May 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Palestinians: UN silence over Israeli atrocities termed ‘shameful’

Muhammad Saleem 10 May 2021

LAHORE: Terming the silence of the United Nations on terrorism of the Israeli forces on the Palestinian people as shameful, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Sunday said time has come for the Muslim Ummah to formulate a ‘definite policy’ against Israeli terrorism.

“Regional peace will remain a dream until the Palestine and Kashmir issues are resolved,” he reiterated in a tweet.

The governor also shared a video of Israeli troops firing on Al-Aqsa Mosque, saying that the attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli terrorist forces during the holy month of Ramazan is a shameful crime. The Israeli crimes are condemnable and the international community particularly the United Nations must intervene immediately and put an end to these Human Rights violations.

While paying tribute to the Palestinian people, Sarwar reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the just cause of innocent Palestinians. He said that despite the worsening incidents of Israeli terrorism, the silence and indifference of the United Nations is reprehensible and condemnable.

If Israel thinks that it can demoralize the Palestinian people through its terrorism, it will not happen, he said, adding: “Time has come for not only the United Nations to take note of these atrocities, but also to force Israel to stop the ongoing terrorism against the Palestinian people and to grant them the freedom they deserve.”

The governor said that by targeting defenceless worshipers, Israel has left behind Hitler’s atrocities. Kashmir and the Palestinian issue have to be resolved for peace in the world because as long as the Palestinian people and Kashmiris do not get freedom, regional peace cannot prevail, he said. It is also the responsibility of the Muslim Ummah to adopt an unequivocal policy to support Palestinians in their just struggle for freedom, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar UNITED NATIONS Palestinians Punjab Governor Muslim Ummah Al Aqsa Mosque UN silence over Israeli atrocities Israeli terrorism

Palestinians: UN silence over Israeli atrocities termed ‘shameful’

Strategic hydropower projects in AJK: ECC exempts OSCs from taxes

British royal offers to sell access to Putin: report

Shehbaz’s treatment abroad: Govt says will challenge LHC decision

‘As per MoS&T calendar Eid on 14th’: Fawad

UAE, other Arab nations hit out at Israel

PM performs Umrah

Saudi crown prince, FM to visit after Eid: Qureshi

Rise of Islamophobic incidents: PM for concerted response from OIC

Quality, standards of food items: CCI directs provinces to adopt PSQCA rules

Variant among accelerators of India’s Covid explosion: WHO

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.