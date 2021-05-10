Flag march carried out in different parts of Lahore

LAHORE: Police on Sunday carried out flag march in different areas of the city to monitor the law and order situation as well as implementation on corona SOPs.

Capital City Police Officer (CCO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar along with Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Usman led the flag march. DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, CTO Lahore Syed Hammad Abid and other senior police officers also participated in the flag march.

Contingents of Pakistan Army and Rangers and teams of different operational units of the Lahore police including Dolphin Squad, Elite Force, Traffic Police and Police Response Unit (PRU) were part of the flag march.

The flag march started from Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh and passed through different roads and markets of the city including Garhi Shahu, Canal Road, Jail Road, Main Boulevard Gulberg, MM Alam Road, Liberty Chowk, Barkat Market Garden Town, Johar Town, Multan Road, Sanda Road, Islampura Bazar, Civil Secretariat, Mall Road and other areas of the city.

