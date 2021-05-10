ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,915
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
858,026
378524hr
Sindh
291,668
Punjab
317,972
Balochistan
23,324
Islamabad
77,974
KPK
123,842
Business Recorder Logo
May 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Lockdown will be lifted on 16th across Punjab: Buzdar

Recorder Report 10 May 2021

LAHORE: Brushing aside the apprehension of extension in the lockdown after Eid holidays, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar made it clear on Sunday that the lockdown will be lifted on May 16 and normalcy would return.

“Corona situation is being monitored on daily basis as safeguarding the lives of the people is the top priority of the government,” Buzdar said, adding that the citizens will have to be extra careful during Eid holidays.

He said the spread of coronavirus can only be stopped by following the government’s guidelines, and wearing a mask is mandatory for every citizen whenever going out. In a statement, the CM warned that an irresponsible attitude will further intensify the situation. He urged the citizens to remain in their homes during the Eid holidays.

He said the Punjab government has taken effective measures for providing medical facilities to the corona affectees. The numbers of ventilators and oxygen beds have been increased in the hospitals, he said, and lauded the services of health workers for the treatment of the corona patients.

Meanwhile, the chief minister in another statement claimed that it is a credit of the PTI government that during the two-and-a-half-year not a single corruption scandal has surfaced against the government.

He alleged that billions of rupees were looted in the previous tenures and the former rulers made records of corruption by taking kickbacks and commissions in different projects. He claimed that in the previous regimes, every new day revealed a new scandal of corruption. “The PDM gang is soaked with corruption. The nation has not yet forgotten the stories of looting and plundering of former rulers,” he said, adding that the PTI government has tightened the noose of corrupt elements.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Coronavirus lockdown Usman Buzdar Chief Minister Punjab Eid holidays

Lockdown will be lifted on 16th across Punjab: Buzdar

Strategic hydropower projects in AJK: ECC exempts OSCs from taxes

British royal offers to sell access to Putin: report

Shehbaz’s treatment abroad: Govt says will challenge LHC decision

‘As per MoS&T calendar Eid on 14th’: Fawad

UAE, other Arab nations hit out at Israel

PM performs Umrah

Saudi crown prince, FM to visit after Eid: Qureshi

Rise of Islamophobic incidents: PM for concerted response from OIC

Quality, standards of food items: CCI directs provinces to adopt PSQCA rules

Variant among accelerators of India’s Covid explosion: WHO

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.