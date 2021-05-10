ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
Pakistan

PNS SAIF participates in Naval exercises with US, Canada

APP 10 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) SAIF participated in Focused Operation CHINOOK ARCHER along with ships and aircrafts of United States and Canada in Arabian Sea.

Pakistan Navy ships are regularly deployed for PN’s initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrol to ensure maritime security in Indian Ocean Region, said a Pakistan Navy news release.

In addition, as part of CTF-150, PNS SAIF participated in Focused Operation CHINOOK ARCHER along with ships and aircrafts of United States and Canada.

The exercise was aimed at impacting narcotic smuggling trade along the hash highway to the East of Oman.

Under the realm of Focused Operation, PNS SAIF participated in the Passage Exercise with US naval ship USS LABOON and Canadian ship HMCS CALGARY.

The aim of the exercise was primarily to demonstrate interoperability between participating navies and interdict illegal smuggling/ trade emanating along the hash highway.

Pakistan Navy promotes peace and stability in the region and has remained committed to maritime security and order at sea. Participation of PN in such internationally organized Focused Operation is a manifestation of PN’s resolve in curtailing terrorism at sea in all forms.

PN Ships being flag bearers of Pakistan continue to remain poised at sea in an effort to curb menace of illegal smuggling and narco trafficking so as to ensure safe regional trade corridors for maritime community.

US Canada PNS SAIF participates Naval exercises Regional Maritime Security Patrol USS LABOON HMCS CALGARY

