IT industry achieves 43.61pc growth

ISLAMABAD: Information Technology and Telecommunication Industry has achieved 43.61 percent growth rate compared to the corresponding period, July-March, 2019-20, during which IT exports remittances inflow totaled $1.052 million.

According to the report, Information and Communication Technology ((ICT) Pakistan’s ICT export remittances, including telecommunication, computer and information services have surged to $1.512 billion during July-March, 2020-21 thus maintaining the track record of delivering consecutive exports remittances inflow growth.