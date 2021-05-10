Pakistan
The Weather
10 May 2021
KARACHI: The weather report on Sunday (May 9, 2021) and the forecast for Monday (May 10, 2021).
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 44-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 42-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi 37-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 35-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore 38-24 (°C) 02-00 (%) 38-25 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana 48-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 44-26 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 44-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 43-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 35-15 (°C) 41-00 (%) 32-17 (°C) 40-00 (%)
Peshawar 36-23 (ºC) 02-00 (%) 36-23 (ºC) 05-00 (%)
Quetta 32-14 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 28-15 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 33-22 (°C) 04-00 (%) 32-22 (°C) 02-00 (%)
Sukkur 46-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 44-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
Karachi
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 7:06 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 5:49 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
