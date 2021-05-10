ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
Pakistan

The Weather

KARACHI: The weather report on Sunday (May 9, 2021) and the forecast for Monday (May 10, 2021)....
Recorder Report 10 May 2021

KARACHI: The weather report on Sunday (May 9, 2021) and the forecast for Monday (May 10, 2021).

==================================================================
CITIES                     TODAY                    TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad         44-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        42-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi           37-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        35-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore            38-24 (°C) 02-00 (%)        38-25 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana           48-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        44-26 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas        44-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        43-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad      35-15 (°C) 41-00 (%)        32-17 (°C) 40-00 (%)
Peshawar          36-23 (ºC) 02-00 (%)        36-23 (ºC) 05-00 (%)
Quetta            32-14 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        28-15 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Rawalpindi        33-22 (°C) 04-00 (%)        32-22 (°C) 02-00 (%)
Sukkur            46-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        44-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
Karachi
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset:                       7:06 pm                      (Today)
Sunrise:                      5:49 am                   (Tomorrow)
==================================================================

