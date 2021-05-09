ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,915
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
858,026
378524hr
Sindh
291,668
Punjab
317,972
Balochistan
23,324
Islamabad
77,974
KPK
123,842
Business Recorder Logo
May 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Prime Minister mandated to nab the corrupt: Farrukh Habib

  • He said that democracy and accountability were dependent on each other and it should not be dubbed as victimisation.
APP 09 May 2021

FAISALABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has been mandated to nab the corrupt and retrieve the looted and plundered money from them, said State Minister for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib.

Addressing a press conference at Circuit House here on Sunday, he said Shehbaz Sharif was the focal point of corruption, committed during the last 30 years.

He said that democracy and accountability were dependent on each other and it should not be dubbed as victimisation.

He said that Imran Khan had a neat and clean political career, but when his integrity was questioned, he provided his money trail of decades in politics despite he never held any public office. Imran Khan had provided 60 documents to prove that his money was legal.

On the other hand, the politics of the Sharif family depended on corruption and fraud. They looted money with both hands and provided fake Qatari letter and Calibri font letter, which was a joke with the justice and fair play.

He said that the government had decided to file an appeal against the Lahore High Court decision allowing Shehbaz Sharif to proceed abroad. He said that Shehbaz Sharif had given a guarantee on stamp paper of Rs 50 that Nawaz Sharif would return, but he failed to return and now allowing the guarantor to proceed abroad would be tantamount to sabotage of all cases against them.

He said that the opposition leaders were now vehemently repeating contempt of court. The government could not even think of it, but it would file an appeal against the decision, which was allowed by the law.

He also criticised the so-called allegations raised by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others and said that Shehbaz Sharif had never been acquitted in any NAB case and before the final settlement of the cases, he should not be allowed to skip the justice system.

Regarding delay in the decision of these cases, he said that the government wanted fair trial, which should be above all speculations. Our demand was that Shehbaz Sharif should give money trail as his assets were beyond his means, he added.

Provincial Minister for Industries and Culture Khayal Ahmad Kastro said that Yasmeen Rashid was a cancer patient and she was being treated in Pakistan.

Responding to a question about the repatriation of Nawaz Sharif, State Minister Farrukh Habib said that the Punjab government had categorically refused to extend stay in London and a letter to the effect was written to the UK government in March 2020. As per law, Nawaz Sharif was now an offender and the government was trying through legal and diplomatic channels to bring him back.

Replying to yet another question that being industrialists, they have provided jobs to hundreds of workers, Farrukh Habib said that our question was that how those industrial units were established. If the industrial empire was built by kickbacks, then government had the right to retrieve that money from them, he added.

He termed Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal and Rana Sanaullah cronies of the Sharif family who were just creating hype with ulterior motives to use coercive measures to pave the way for Shehbaz Sharif to proceed abroad without the settlement of pending court cases.

Shehbaz Sharif Imran Khan Farrukh Habib

Prime Minister mandated to nab the corrupt: Farrukh Habib

KSA acknowledges PM Khan's vision for regional peace, says Saudi FM

PM's Saudi Arabia visit is of key significance in view of regional developments: Qureshi

Dogecoin tumbles after Elon Musk calls it a 'hustle' on 'SNL' show

India's daily COVID-19 deaths near record, calls for nationwide lockdown mount

Republican ex-centrist Stefanik rises on embrace of Trump

NA-249 by-poll: PPP's Mandokhel emerges victorious in recounting of votes

Fire and rehire: Britain's new labour battleground?

Death toll rises to 50 from blasts near Afghan girls school

COVID-19 crisis: Pakistan reports 118 deaths, 3,785 new infections in 24 hours

Sadiq Khan wins second term as London's Mayor

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters