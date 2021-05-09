ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
Pakistan

KSA acknowledges PM Khan's vision for regional peace, says Saudi FM

  • A Saud says PM Imran's visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is important in the history of mutual relations between the two countries
  • More job opportunities are being made available for Pakistan manpower in the kingdom: Saudi FM
Fahad Zulfikar 09 May 2021

(Karachi) Saudi Arabia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud has said that the kingdom acknowledges the vision of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan for regional peace and prosperity, Radio Pakistan reported.

In an interview with Pakistan Television, he said that PM Imran's visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is important in the history of mutual relations between the two countries.

He said that historical relations of seven decades between both countries are very important.

Faisal bin Farhan said that a large number of Pakistanis are working in Saudi Arabia and playing a vital role in its development. He said that the Pakistani workforce is being provided best facilities in accordance with Saudi laws.

He said that more job opportunities are being made available for Pakistan manpower in the kingdom and his country will welcome more talented labor from Pakistan.

The Saudi foreign minister said investors can get benefits of investment opportunities available in both countries. To a question, he said that peace in Afghanistan is not only important for a peaceful Pakistan and the region as well.

The KSA Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud also welcomed the reduction in tensions between Pakistan and India and said that his country will continue to play its role in improved relations between the two neighbors.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Saudi Arabia is of key significance in view of developments taking place in the region particularly the Afghan peace process and security situation in South Asia.

Qureshi said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy deep-rooted strategic ties based on trust and confidence.

He maintained that the newly established Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council will provide the opportunity for both the countries to further strengthen their economic and security cooperation in an institutionalized manner.

