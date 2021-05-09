Business & Finance
Israel and South Korea to sign free trade pact
- The deal will be signed this week in Seoul during a visit by Israel's foreign affairs and economy ministers.
09 May 2021
JERUSALEM: Israel will sign a free trade agreement with South Korea this week, marking the first such arrangement with an Asian market, Israel's economy ministry said on Sunday.
The deal is meant to bolster bilateral trade by cutting out customs duties and offering safety nets on investments. Bilateral trade reached about $2.4 billion in 2020, about two thirds of it goods and services imported into Israel, the ministry said.
The deal will be signed this week in Seoul during a visit by Israel's foreign affairs and economy ministers.
More than 95% of Israeli exports to South Korea will be customs-free, the ministry said. Israel is working on similar deals with China, Vietnam and India, it added.
PM's Saudi Arabia visit is of key significance in view of regional developments: Qureshi
Israel and South Korea to sign free trade pact
Dogecoin tumbles after Elon Musk calls it a 'hustle' on 'SNL' show
KSA acknowledges PM Khan's vision for regional peace, says Saudi FM
India's daily COVID-19 deaths near record, calls for nationwide lockdown mount
Republican ex-centrist Stefanik rises on embrace of Trump
NA-249 by-poll: PPP's Mandokhel emerges victorious in recounting of votes
Fire and rehire: Britain's new labour battleground?
Death toll rises to 50 from blasts near Afghan girls school
COVID-19 crisis: Pakistan reports 118 deaths, 3,785 new infections in 24 hours
Sadiq Khan wins second term as London's Mayor
KSA, Pakistan agree to expand ‘horizons of cooperation’
Read more stories
Comments