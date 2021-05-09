ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,797
12024hr
Pakistan Cases
854,240
410924hr
Sindh
290,756
Punjab
316,334
Balochistan
23,186
Islamabad
77,684
KPK
123,150
Business Recorder Logo
May 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Federal Capital witnesses 61 incidents of crime against property

Fazal Sher 09 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: There were 61 incidents of crime against property in the capital city during the last week, resulting in the theft of more than Rs16.83 million worth of cash and valuables. According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, during the last week over 25 cases of robberies and dacoities, 10 cases of snatching at gunpoint, 26 cases of motor vehicle theft, over 10 cases of kidnapping, and one case of murder were reported to the city's various police stations.

In the same period, robber's looted valuables worth Rs8,565,000 during 26 robberies, burglaries, street crimes, and thefts of various kinds, snatched Rs 2,453,000 during 10 incidents of snatching at gunpoint, and motor vehicle thieves lifted four four-wheel vehicles worth Rs4,400,000, and 22 motor bikes worth Rs1,410,000, during the last week.

During the last week, most active areas for the criminal gangs were within the limits of Koral, Aabpara, Industrial Area, Ramna, Tarnol, Sabzi Mandi, Golra, and Kohsar police stations.

In the same period, Koral police registered three cases of robberies in which cash and valuables worth Rs890,000, auto thieves stole one care (ANT-1716) worth Rs700,000, and five bikes including (YM-5566) Rs45,000, (LRH-1554) of Rs30,000, (AAL-749) Rs25,000, (TSK- 2773) of Rs30,000, and (RI3Q-9145) worth Rs70,000.

Similarly, robbers looted cash and valuables worth Rs400,000 and snatched cash and valuables worth Rs2,217,000 at gunpoint in the limits of Aabpara police station. Carjackers stole or snatched three bikes including (WM-123 ) worth Rs100,000, (BCP-020) of Rs100,000, and (AFM-364) worth Rs100,000 from the limits of Aabpara police station. Furthermore, robbers and armed persons struck at two different places in the limits of Industrial Area police station and looted cash and valuables worth Rs48,000.

Carjackers stole two four-wheelers including (CK-950) worth Rs2,200,000, and (BGP-811) worth Rs120,000 as well as lifted three bikes from the jurisdiction of (BGV-155) worth Rs50,000, (RIR7555) worth Rs40,000, and (ARR-455) worth Rs45,000.

In the same period, armed robbers struck at three localities and stole cash and gold ornament worth Rs660,000, and armed persons snatched cash and valuables worth Rs1,500,000, in the jurisdiction of Sabzi Mandi police station.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Federal Capital street crimes robberies dacoities

Federal Capital witnesses 61 incidents of crime against property

PIA restructuring plan blocked

General elections: Ordinance on voting thru EVMs promulgated

Sec 72 of Cos Act: Cos to have their shares in book-entry form only: SECP

Govt imposes Eid holiday shutdown as virus cases soar

Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines: Pakistan receives first consignment via COVAX facility: Dr Faisal

Major US pipeline targeted in cyber attack

Award of 6 exploration blocks to state-run cos: B’stan PA notifies body to take up issue with Centre

Sales Tax regime: SHC strikes down SRO 583(I) 2017

Shab-e-Qadr tonight

New drone attack targets US forces in Iraq

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.