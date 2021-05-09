Federal Capital witnesses 61 incidents of crime against property

ISLAMABAD: There were 61 incidents of crime against property in the capital city during the last week, resulting in the theft of more than Rs16.83 million worth of cash and valuables. According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, during the last week over 25 cases of robberies and dacoities, 10 cases of snatching at gunpoint, 26 cases of motor vehicle theft, over 10 cases of kidnapping, and one case of murder were reported to the city's various police stations.

In the same period, robber's looted valuables worth Rs8,565,000 during 26 robberies, burglaries, street crimes, and thefts of various kinds, snatched Rs 2,453,000 during 10 incidents of snatching at gunpoint, and motor vehicle thieves lifted four four-wheel vehicles worth Rs4,400,000, and 22 motor bikes worth Rs1,410,000, during the last week.

During the last week, most active areas for the criminal gangs were within the limits of Koral, Aabpara, Industrial Area, Ramna, Tarnol, Sabzi Mandi, Golra, and Kohsar police stations.

In the same period, Koral police registered three cases of robberies in which cash and valuables worth Rs890,000, auto thieves stole one care (ANT-1716) worth Rs700,000, and five bikes including (YM-5566) Rs45,000, (LRH-1554) of Rs30,000, (AAL-749) Rs25,000, (TSK- 2773) of Rs30,000, and (RI3Q-9145) worth Rs70,000.

Similarly, robbers looted cash and valuables worth Rs400,000 and snatched cash and valuables worth Rs2,217,000 at gunpoint in the limits of Aabpara police station. Carjackers stole or snatched three bikes including (WM-123 ) worth Rs100,000, (BCP-020) of Rs100,000, and (AFM-364) worth Rs100,000 from the limits of Aabpara police station. Furthermore, robbers and armed persons struck at two different places in the limits of Industrial Area police station and looted cash and valuables worth Rs48,000.

Carjackers stole two four-wheelers including (CK-950) worth Rs2,200,000, and (BGP-811) worth Rs120,000 as well as lifted three bikes from the jurisdiction of (BGV-155) worth Rs50,000, (RIR7555) worth Rs40,000, and (ARR-455) worth Rs45,000.

In the same period, armed robbers struck at three localities and stole cash and gold ornament worth Rs660,000, and armed persons snatched cash and valuables worth Rs1,500,000, in the jurisdiction of Sabzi Mandi police station.

