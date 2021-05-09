ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,797
12024hr
Pakistan Cases
854,240
410924hr
Sindh
290,756
Punjab
316,334
Balochistan
23,186
Islamabad
77,684
KPK
123,150
Business Recorder Logo
May 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asrit-Kedam, Lower Sapat Gha hydropower projects: PEDO approves issuance of NoCs to concerned firms

Recorder Report 09 May 2021

PESHAWAR: The Policy Board of Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) has accorded conditional approval for issuance of no objection certificate (NOC) to concerned construction companies for progress on development of 215MW Asrit-Kedam and 496MW Lower Sapat Gha hydropower projects.

"The approval was given in the light of recommendations of Evaluation Committee, while PEDO was also directed for fulfilling all formalities and strict implementation of the policy in vogue, sources privy to the meeting told here on Saturday.

The approval was accorded in 7th meeting of the Policy Board of the organization held here with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair.

Additional Chief Secretary Shakil Qadir, Secretary Energy & Power, Muhammad Zubair, Chief Executive Officer PEDO, Naeem Khan and other members of the Policy Board also attended the meeting.

Similarly, the Policy Board has also approved a business model for turning the organization into a self-sustainable and profitable body, and minimize its dependency on provincial government exchequer.

Under the business plan a workable strategy has been devised for PEDO for arranging funds for its upcoming projects through various sources.

Besides, taking other initiatives/interventions PEDO will be allowed to retain the profit of its completed hydro power projects and invest the same on new power projects in the province for a certain period.

In light of the endorsement of the concerned management committee, the policy Board allowed PEDO to proceed for hiring planning consultant for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hydropower and Renewable Energy Development.

Talking on the occasion, the CM termed the timely completion of all energy projects as one of the top priorities of his government and directed the high ups of PEDO to ensure physical progress on those projects as per the fix timelines. He termed the approval of business plan for PEDO as an important development and said that it would help a great deal to make PEDO a profitable body.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Mahmood Khan NOC PEDO Sapat Gha hydropower projects Shakil Qadir

Asrit-Kedam, Lower Sapat Gha hydropower projects: PEDO approves issuance of NoCs to concerned firms

PIA restructuring plan blocked

General elections: Ordinance on voting thru EVMs promulgated

Sec 72 of Cos Act: Cos to have their shares in book-entry form only: SECP

Govt imposes Eid holiday shutdown as virus cases soar

Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines: Pakistan receives first consignment via COVAX facility: Dr Faisal

Major US pipeline targeted in cyber attack

Award of 6 exploration blocks to state-run cos: B’stan PA notifies body to take up issue with Centre

Sales Tax regime: SHC strikes down SRO 583(I) 2017

Shab-e-Qadr tonight

New drone attack targets US forces in Iraq

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.