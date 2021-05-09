CM blames PDM for creating hurdles in development journey

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that neither incompetent opposition parties have any agenda nor strategy all their efforts are to save corruption. The chief minister said that PDM is creating hindrance in the development and progress of the country.

Terming the PDM's attitude on the national challenge like coronavirus a tragedy, the CM said in a statement that PDM put the lives of people in danger for the sake of their vested interest in the past and now people are fully aware of their designs. Those elements that left the people alone in the corona pandemic are now searching for help. These people give priority to their negative politics on the lives of the people, he said.

He said that PDM has always neglected and left the people alone in every crisis. They do not even bother to change their negative attitude despite the third wave of Corona.

The Chief Minister said that the situation in Pakistan is alarming due to the third wave of Corona and public cooperation is utmost necessary to stop the spread of Coronavirus. He further maintained that the incumbent government only wants the progress and prosperity of the country; now only the politics of public service will prevail here, he said, adding: "The PTI government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan has got the mandate of five year which will be completed."

Moreover, the CM presided over a high-level meeting through video link at CM office to review the progress of the project of constructing dams to store the water of hill-torrents in Rajanpur and DG Khan.

The Chief Minister while giving approval of the project of dam in Surra near Sanghar of DG Khan has directed that this project will be included in the Annual Development Programme of next fiscal year. He further directed that the feasibility study of the dam should be completed at the earliest. The water of hill-torrents of DG Khan and Rajanpur can be stored and used for agriculture and irrigation purposes. The construction of the dam in Surra will provide water to the people up to Taunsa in abundant quantity besides ensuring development in agri-sector. The Surra dam project will prove to be a game-changer for the area.

Usman Buzdar further directed to constitute a steering committee and a separate working group for this project. Chairman P&D will be the head of the steering committee whereas the working group will consist of experts of relevant departments.

Usman Buzdar said that the Punjab government will start the Surra dam as a pilot project. The construction of the dam will also provide water to the crops. He said that every year rain water goes to drains and become waste in the rainy season. It is very important to utilize this water after storing it.

Principal Secretary to CM, Secretary Irrigation, Chairman P&D, Secretary Finance, MD, GM and Chief Engineer of NESPAK participated in the meeting. Secretaries of Agriculture, Forests, Livestock and Housing Departments participated from committee room of civil secretariat through video link and experts from Turkey and Germany participated through zoom.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021