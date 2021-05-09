PR to operate 66 special trains on eve of Eidul Fitr

LAHORE: In order to facilitate the passengers on the eve of Eid ul Fitr, the Pakistan Railways has decided to operate 66 special trains from the various cities across the country.

According to details, four special trains will be operated from Faisalabad to Lahore via Sangala Hills, Safdarabad and Sheikhupura on May 9 to 12, 2021, till 10 pm. Similarly, four special trains will be departed from Lahore to Faisalabad via Sheikupura. These four trains will depart from Lahore at 1: pm and will reach their destination at 3: pm every morning from May 9 to 12, 2021.

Besides, four special trains will be run between Lahore and Faisalabad from May 9 to 12. These special trains will depart from Lahore at 8:00 am and will reach Faisalabad at 10 am. Similarly, four trains will depart from Faisalabad to Lahore at 12 am and will reach Lahore at 2:00 pm.

Four special trains will leave for Faisalabad form Multan on May 9, to 12, 2021. These trains will reach Faisalabad 10am via Khanawal Shoorkote Cantt, TT Singh Gojra. Samilarly four trains will leave for Multan to Faisalabad via same routes. These trains will start at 11am and will reach Multan at 3.30 pm.

