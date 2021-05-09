ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,797
12024hr
Pakistan Cases
854,240
410924hr
Sindh
290,756
Punjab
316,334
Balochistan
23,186
Islamabad
77,684
KPK
123,150
PSO launches digitally integrated oil terminal

Recorder Report 09 May 2021

KARACHI: The nation's most progressive energy company, Pakistan State Oil (PSO), has once again taken the lead in digitising its petroleum product supply chain.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Power and Petroleum, Tabish Gauhar inaugurated Pakistan's first digitally integrated oil storage and dispatch terminal at PSO's Keamari Terminal A (KTA) accompanied by Managing Director and CEO PSO, Syed Muhammad Taha. Senior company officials and the project team were also present during the ceremony.

The launch of PSO's digitally integrated model terminal is aligned with the Government's vision of a Digital Pakistan. This new milestone profoundly enhances the company's strategic and operational capabilities while boosting efficiency and strengthening controls. As the first project under PSO's terminal management system, the company's model terminal KTA is capable of operating in a 'self-service' mode. Integrated with SAP, the centralised operational data including stock inventory levels can be monitored on a real-time basis. The digitisation of filling and dispatch operations will result in a significant enhancement in dispatch rates.

Tabish Gohar applauded PSO for taking the lead in implementing yet another digitisation initiative. "Technology is the key to our country's future and the automation of our petroleum products supply chain is a step in the right direction," he said. "PSO has set an important industry benchmark which should be adopted by other players as well to accelerate our country's progress," he added.

Expressing his views at the occasion, MD & CEO PSO, Syed Muhammad Taha said that PSO has once again proven that it is an energy company that gets to the future first. "We are proud to be the first oil marketing company to introduce a fully integrated terminal management system which will provide a myriad of benefits in terms of operational efficiency and optimal resource utilisation," he said.

"This is yet another step towards attaining operational sustainability on our journey of digital transformation and more milestones will soon follow," he added.

As a dynamic and future-focused company, PSO continues to blaze the trail with the adoption of state-of-the-art technologies and is fully geared for the attainment of new milestones on its journey of digital transformation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

