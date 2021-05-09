ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,797
12024hr
Pakistan Cases
854,240
410924hr
Sindh
290,756
Punjab
316,334
Balochistan
23,186
Islamabad
77,684
KPK
123,150
Business Recorder Logo
May 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Inclusion of Pakistan in Amazon’s sellers list lauded

Recorder Report 09 May 2021

KARACHI: Faisal Moiz Khan, President North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (NKATI), while welcoming the inclusion of Pakistan in the seller list by the renowned online retail company Amazon, termed the move of the PTI government as excellent. He said that the business community appreciated the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser for Commerce & Investment as this move will result in billions in investment and vast employment opportunities and also boost the country’s exports.

He said that Amazon is a huge global distribution network, which is successfully providing services all over the world including Europe and USA.

“Due to the efforts of the government, direct shipments will now be possible on Amazon and Pakistan’s exporters will reap significant benefits and will be able to easily sell their products through Amazon, which will boost Pakistan’s trade and exports,” he hoped.

Faisal Moiz Khan further said that Amazon’s business platform can significantly increase Pakistan’s business activities as not only textiles but all kinds of goods are sold on Amazon.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Abdul Razak Dawood Imran Khan Amazon NKATI Faisal Moiz Khan

Inclusion of Pakistan in Amazon’s sellers list lauded

PIA restructuring plan blocked

General elections: Ordinance on voting thru EVMs promulgated

Sec 72 of Cos Act: Cos to have their shares in book-entry form only: SECP

Govt imposes Eid holiday shutdown as virus cases soar

Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines: Pakistan receives first consignment via COVAX facility: Dr Faisal

Major US pipeline targeted in cyber attack

Award of 6 exploration blocks to state-run cos: B’stan PA notifies body to take up issue with Centre

Sales Tax regime: SHC strikes down SRO 583(I) 2017

Shab-e-Qadr tonight

New drone attack targets US forces in Iraq

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.