Inclusion of Pakistan in Amazon’s sellers list lauded

KARACHI: Faisal Moiz Khan, President North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (NKATI), while welcoming the inclusion of Pakistan in the seller list by the renowned online retail company Amazon, termed the move of the PTI government as excellent. He said that the business community appreciated the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser for Commerce & Investment as this move will result in billions in investment and vast employment opportunities and also boost the country’s exports.

He said that Amazon is a huge global distribution network, which is successfully providing services all over the world including Europe and USA.

“Due to the efforts of the government, direct shipments will now be possible on Amazon and Pakistan’s exporters will reap significant benefits and will be able to easily sell their products through Amazon, which will boost Pakistan’s trade and exports,” he hoped.

Faisal Moiz Khan further said that Amazon’s business platform can significantly increase Pakistan’s business activities as not only textiles but all kinds of goods are sold on Amazon.

