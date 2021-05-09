ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
Business & Finance

Weekly inflation: Significant increase in mutton, beef, chicken prices observed

Abdul Rasheed Azad 09 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Mutton, beef, and chicken prices have witnessed significant increase during this week past as compared with the previous week, revealed a survey conducted by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

The survey noted mutton price has reached Rs1,360 per kg from Rs1,200 per kg, boneless beef price has reached Rs750 per kg from Rs600 per kg, beef mixed with bones to Rs650 per kg from Rs550 per kg.

Similarly, chicken price in the wholesale market have reached Rs10,300 per 40kg from Rs9,000 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs320 per kg against Rs275 per kg, and chicken meat price has reached Rs480-500 per kg from Rs425 per kg.

The survey observed sugar price witnessed an increase from Rs4,700 per bag to Rs4,790 per 40kg, while in retail market it is being sold at Rs100 per kg. Egg prices both in wholesale as well as in retail markets witnessed a reduction as in wholesale market eggs price went down from Rs4,000 per carton to Rs3,600 per carton, which in retail market are being sold in the range of Rs140-145 per dozen against Rs150-155 per dozen.

Lemon price went down from Rs300 per kg to Rs250 per kg, while various qualities of dates are available in the range of Rs100-500 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

