ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,797
12024hr
Pakistan Cases
854,240
410924hr
Sindh
290,756
Punjab
316,334
Balochistan
23,186
Islamabad
77,684
KPK
123,150
Business Recorder Logo
May 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

Modi rejected Punjab's proposal to import oxygen from Pakistan that could save thousands of lives: CM Amarinder Singh

  • Chief Minister of Indian Punjab, Amarinder Singh has revealed that the Center rejected his government’s proposal to import liquid oxygen from Pakistan, which could save thousands of lives in Punjab.
  • He said the Center neither provided an “adequate supply of oxygen from alternate sources,” nor did it allow the import of oxygen from the neighboring country.
Syed Ahmed Updated 08 May 2021

Chief Minister of Indian Punjab, Amarinder Singh has revealed that the Center has rejected his government’s proposal to import liquid oxygen from Pakistan, which could save thousands of lives in Punjab.

A press release issued by the state government earlier this week quoted the Punjab CM as saying “the Government of India had expressed its inability to even allow Punjab’s local industry to undertake commercial import of LMO [liquid medical oxygen] from Pakistan through the Wagah-Attari border, which is geographically proximate.”

The presser said that the Center neither provided an “adequate supply of oxygen from alternate sources,” nor did it allow the import of oxygen from the neighboring country.

The Chief Minister had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking their urgent intervention to ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply to the state.

He also sought additional allocation of 50 MT LMO from a nearby source and 20 additional tankers, preferably conducive to rail travel for timely evacuation of oxygen from Bokaro.

The Chief Minister expressed concerns over the imminent loss of lives due to oxygen shortage across the state, saying that Punjab was unable to increase Level 2 and Level 3 beds due to oxygen constraints.

The letter revealed that the total allocation of LMO for Punjab was 195 MT, of which 90 MT comes from Bokaro in eastern India. The remaining 105 MT comes from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

However, the state is not getting its daily allocated quota, having a backlog of over 115 MT oxygen from different sources.

The total caseload is growing sharply in the state of Punjab. As of now, the state has reported 424,647 cases of COVID-19, with 8,297 new infections on Friday, more than twice the number of cases reported in Pakistan.

The overall situation in India is in convincing either, reporting 4,01,078 new coronavirus infections in a day. India's total tally of Covid-19 cases has climbed to 2,18,92,676, while the active cases crossed the 3.7-million mark.

oxygen shortage India coronavirus in India Indian punjab Amarinder Singh coivd19

Modi rejected Punjab's proposal to import oxygen from Pakistan that could save thousands of lives: CM Amarinder Singh

Israeli forces attack worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque as crisis escalates in Jerusalem

Pakistan calls for 'thorough investigation' after seizure of over 7kg of uranium in India

Pakistan condemns Israeli forces attack on Al-Aqsa mosque, urge world to protect Palestinians

FIA stops Shehbaz Sharif from flying abroad

Soldier injured in terrorist attack on Pak-Afghan border

KSA, Pakistan discuss Afghan peace process

MBS receives PM

Jul-Mar LSMI output up 8.99pc YoY

PM for inclusion of new uplift projects in FY22 PSDP

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters