PM's visit to Saudi Arabia is proving highly productive: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has termed Prime Minister Imran Khan's Saudi Arabia visit highly productive.

Talking to media in Jeddah, he said talks between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were marked by warmth and cordiality.

Referring to the important agreements signed with Saudi Arabia, he said under one agreement, the Kingdom will provide five hundred million dollars to Pakistan from Saudi Development Fund to be used for infrastructure development and development of water resources and hydropower projects in Pakistan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said a Saudi delegation will visit Pakistan after Eid to discuss matters pertaining to the visit of the Saudi Crown Prince and Foreign Minister to Pakistan.