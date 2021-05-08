ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,797
12024hr
Pakistan Cases
854,240
410924hr
Sindh
290,756
Punjab
316,334
Balochistan
23,186
Islamabad
77,684
KPK
123,150
Business Recorder Logo
May 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pak, Saudi FMs meet; discuss ways for fresh impetus to existing ties

  • The two foreign ministers welcomed signing of Agreement on Establishing Pakistan Saudi Arabia Supreme Coordination Council co-chaired by the Prime Minister and Saudi Crown Prince.
APP 08 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has met his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan and reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations, discussing ways to enhance cooperation in diverse areas.

Foreign Minister Qureshi is currently accompanying Prime Minister Imran Khan during his three-day visit to Saudi Arabia, at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

During the meeting held late Friday, Pakistan and Saudi FMs reaffirmed their mutual desire to further strengthen cordial relations between the two countries.

Both the foreign ministers reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations, discussing ways to enhance cooperation in diverse areas. They also discussed ways to provide fresh impetus to the existing ties.

The two foreign ministers welcomed signing of Agreement on Establishing Pakistan Saudi Arabia Supreme Coordination Council co-chaired by the Prime Minister and Saudi Crown Prince.

They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. Qureshi briefed Prince Faisal bin Farhan on grave human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan’s consistent efforts to support ongoing peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

Later, in a tweet, the Foreign Minister said, “Great to meet FM Faisal bin Farhan discussing enhanced cooperation across trade, investment, infrastructure, energy, tourism and manpower and finding new ways to strengthen our historic relationship.”

Welcoming the agreement for establishing the Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council, he said it would focus on three key pillars of political/security, economic and cultural/social cooperation.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi Prince Faisal bin Farhan

Pak, Saudi FMs meet; discuss ways for fresh impetus to existing ties

Israeli forces attack worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque as crisis escalates in Jerusalem

Pakistan calls for 'thorough investigation' after seizure of over 7kg of uranium in India

Pakistan condemns Israeli forces attack on Al-Aqsa mosque, urge world to protect Palestinians

FIA stops Shehbaz Sharif from flying abroad

Soldier injured in terrorist attack on Pak-Afghan border

KSA, Pakistan discuss Afghan peace process

MBS receives PM

Jul-Mar LSMI output up 8.99pc YoY

PM for inclusion of new uplift projects in FY22 PSDP

Pakistani missions abroad: Fawad explains why PM has criticised diplomats

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters