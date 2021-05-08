ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
Coronavirus
Pakistan Deaths
Pakistan Cases
Sindh
Punjab
Balochistan
Islamabad
KPK
Pakistan

80 deaths, 1,817 new cases of coronavirus in Punjab

  • The Punjab health department conducted 4,724,658 tests so far while 266,745 confirmed cases had been recovered in the province.
APP 08 May 2021

LAHORE: As many as 1,817 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Saturday while the pandemic claimed 80 more lives which turned the death toll to 8,951.

According to data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 316,334.

The PP&SHD confirmed that 761 new cases were reported in Lahore, 28 in Kasur,15 in Sheikhupura,18 in Nankana Sahib,104 in Rawalpindi,two in Attock, seven in Jehlum,six in Chakwal,28 in Gujranwala,14 in Hafizabad,22 in Mandi Bahauddin,11 in Sialkot,one in Narowal,27 in Gujrat,161 in Faisalabad,13 in Toba Tek Singh,15 in Chineot,28 in Jhang,56 in Sargodha,32 in Mianwali,two in Khoshab,46 in Bhakkar,178 in Multan,21 in Vehari,22 in Khanewal,seven in Lodharan,27 in Muzaffargarh,nine in Dera Ghazi Khan,three in Layyah,eight in Rajanpur,26 in Rahimyar Khan,57 in Bahawalpur, six in Bahawalnagar,seven in Okara,three in Pakpatan and 13 new cases were reported in Sahiwal.

The Punjab health department conducted 4,724,658 tests so far while 266,745 confirmed cases had been recovered in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs and cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from the COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately about symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department urged people.

Coronavirus Punjab COVID 19

