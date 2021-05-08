ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
May 08, 2021
CM urges political leaders, elected representatives to avoid holding events on Eid

  • He said that devising a result oriented strategy and collective efforts on part of each and every citizen are needed to combat coronavirus and save precious lives.
APP 08 May 2021

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan has urged leadership of political parties and elected representatives to observe coronavirus standard operating procedure (SOPs) and avoid holding public gatherings on Eid-ul-Fitr.

In a statement issued here Saturday, he said that leadership of political parties and representatives should also create awareness among people regarding coronavirus preventive measures and advise people to abide by corona SOPs.

He said that devising a result oriented strategy and collective efforts on part of each and every citizen are needed to combat coronavirus and save precious lives.

Mahmood Khan said that third wave of corona has entangled the whole country and government was making incessant efforts to fight the looming danger in wake of corona spread.

He said that cooperation of country’s political leadership and efforts of government would have a synergistic effect on corona controlling efforts adding that minor negligence could further aggravate the situation.

He said that coronavirus was not a political, personal or administrative issue but seriousness of situation demands devising a common strategy and collective efforts of society.

He said that political leaders and elected representatives should avoid holding public meeting and events in their constituencies on eve of Eid-ul-Fitar. He also prayed for health and wellbeing of people in current situation of corona spread.

