24 more succumbed to Covid-19 in KP

PESHAWAR: Coronavirus claimed 24 more lives in the last 24 hours, total death toll in the province has risen to 3562, an official of the Health department told media men here on Saturday.

He said it was very encouraging that 1147 more people recovered from Coronavirus in the last 24 hours and with this the number of patients recovering from Corona in the province has risen to 109,609.

He said, 630 people were infected with coronavirus in 24 hours and the total number of corona cases in the province has reached 123,150 with the number of active cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is 9,979.

He said, during the last 24 hours, 150 new cases were reported in Peshawar, 98 in Upper Dir, 68 in Mardan, 54 in Mansehra and 48 in Swat.

He said the health department in different hospitals across the province have conducted 7,774 diagnostic tests and the total number of tests so far conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reached to 1644799.

About the ration of positive cases of corona in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said, it has come down to 8.1 percent.

The number of active cases has also come down significantly due to the recovery of Corona patients, the health department official informed.

He said 9,979 active cases of corona in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 1,741 active cases remained in Peshawar.

He said a total of 1,489 patients of Corona were undergoing treatment in different hospitals of the province and 834 patients of corona were being treated in High Dependency Units (HDUs) and 500 low Oxygen beds, 155 patients in ICUs out of which 75 are on ventilators.

About the overall position in different districts across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said, Corona's most positive cases in the last 7 days in Buner is 18%, Mardan is 17% and in Peshawar it is 15%.