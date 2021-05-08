ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,797
12024hr
Pakistan Cases
854,240
410924hr
Sindh
290,756
Punjab
316,334
Balochistan
23,186
Islamabad
77,684
KPK
123,150
Business Recorder Logo
May 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Ramos suffers hamstring injury, may have played last game for Real

  • "Following the tests carried out on Sergio Ramos by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with tendonitis in the muscle of his left hamstring. His recovery will continue to be assessed," Real said in a statement.
  • Real, who sit second in La Liga on 74 points, take on fourth-placed Sevilla - Ramos's former club - on Sunday.
Reuters 08 May 2021

MADRID: Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos may have played his last game for the club after they announced on Saturday that he had picked up a hamstring injury.

Ramos's contract runs out at the end of June and there are only four La Liga games remaining this season.

"Following the tests carried out on Sergio Ramos by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with tendonitis in the muscle of his left hamstring. His recovery will continue to be assessed," Real said in a statement.

Real, who sit second in La Liga on 74 points, take on fourth-placed Sevilla - Ramos's former club - on Sunday.

Injuries have plagued the 35-year-old this season, limiting him to 15 league starts and only five appearances in all competitions in 2021.

Sergio Ramos La Liga game Real Madrid Medical Services

Ramos suffers hamstring injury, may have played last game for Real

Israeli forces attack worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque as crisis escalates in Jerusalem

Pakistan calls for 'thorough investigation' after seizure of over 7kg of uranium in India

Pakistan condemns Israeli forces attack on Al-Aqsa mosque, urge world to protect Palestinians

FIA stops Shehbaz Sharif from flying abroad

Soldier injured in terrorist attack on Pak-Afghan border

KSA, Pakistan discuss Afghan peace process

MBS receives PM

Jul-Mar LSMI output up 8.99pc YoY

PM for inclusion of new uplift projects in FY22 PSDP

Pakistani missions abroad: Fawad explains why PM has criticised diplomats

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters