Sports
Ramos suffers hamstring injury, may have played last game for Real
- "Following the tests carried out on Sergio Ramos by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with tendonitis in the muscle of his left hamstring. His recovery will continue to be assessed," Real said in a statement.
- Real, who sit second in La Liga on 74 points, take on fourth-placed Sevilla - Ramos's former club - on Sunday.
08 May 2021
MADRID: Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos may have played his last game for the club after they announced on Saturday that he had picked up a hamstring injury.
Ramos's contract runs out at the end of June and there are only four La Liga games remaining this season.
"Following the tests carried out on Sergio Ramos by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with tendonitis in the muscle of his left hamstring. His recovery will continue to be assessed," Real said in a statement.
Real, who sit second in La Liga on 74 points, take on fourth-placed Sevilla - Ramos's former club - on Sunday.
Injuries have plagued the 35-year-old this season, limiting him to 15 league starts and only five appearances in all competitions in 2021.
Pakistan gets first COVID-19 vaccine doses under COVAX: UNICEF
Ramos suffers hamstring injury, may have played last game for Real
Israeli forces attack worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque as crisis escalates in Jerusalem
Pakistan calls for 'thorough investigation' after seizure of over 7kg of uranium in India
Pakistan condemns Israeli forces attack on Al-Aqsa mosque, urge world to protect Palestinians
FIA stops Shehbaz Sharif from flying abroad
Soldier injured in terrorist attack on Pak-Afghan border
KSA, Pakistan discuss Afghan peace process
MBS receives PM
Jul-Mar LSMI output up 8.99pc YoY
PM for inclusion of new uplift projects in FY22 PSDP
Pakistani missions abroad: Fawad explains why PM has criticised diplomats
Read more stories
Comments