Pakistan exports to UK witness 31pc growth

Pakistan’s exports to the United Kingdom (UK) have witnessed an impressive 31 percent growth during Jul-April 2021.

“We are glad to share that during Jul-Apr 2021, our exports to UK have grown by 31 percent to USD 1.709 billion from USD 1.309 billion in Jul-Apr 2020,” informed Advisor to Prime Minister for Trade and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood.

These are the highest-ever exports to UK in a 10-months’ period, said Dawood. The advisor further informed that the remittances from UK also increased by 62pc during Jul-Mar 2021.

“I encourage the exporters to consolidate their exports to UK. I also commend the efforts of MOC’s Trade & Investment Officers, Pakistan Trade Mission, London and Pakistan Trade Officer, Manchester and urge them to facilitate more our exporters and investors,” he said.

United States of America (USA) remained the top export destinations of Pakistani products during the first three quarters of financial year (2020-21), followed by United Kingdom (UK) and China.