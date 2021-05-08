This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed “The pitfalls and the prospects” carried by the newspaper on Wednesday. The writer, M Ziauddin, has highlighted a key point about the European Parliament’s approach to Pakistan. According to him, for example, “The GSP plus facility is to be reviewed by the EU in January 2022 to decide if this facility is to continue or not. In case this facility is withdrawn, major dent in exports will take place and in return the industrial activities will plummet in the country.”

The government, in my view, is required to fully look into this aspect deeply with a view to arriving some informed decision in this regard, although it is good that the prime minister has already expressed his displeasure about how the EU Parliament has viewed country’s laws and judicial system. The government can contact all the EU bloc countries to ease their concerns which are largely based on lack of understanding and inaccurate reports.

Saadat Khan (Lahore)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021