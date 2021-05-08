Performance review: PAC calls internal meeting

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has called an internal meeting to review the performance of the main and sub-committees since December 21, 2018.

The main committee constituted eight sub-committees to examine audit reports of 2018-19 and appropriate accounts of 2010-11.

The committees are also tasked to look into 10 years backlog of audit reports.

Last week, committee conveners asked chairman PAC Rana Tanveer Hussain that the speaker National Assembly is not allowing them to convene committee meetings as scheduled, which is affecting the performance of sub-committees.

On the request of convener committee Noor Alam and Raja Riaz Ahmed, the main committee will hold an internal meeting and take decision on new schedule of holding sub committees meetings, sources said.

