Jumatul Wida, Al Quds Day observed with zeal

LAHORE: Juma tul Wida, the last Friday of holy month of Ramazan and Al Quds Day was observed with religious zeal and fervour across on Friday. A large number of fasting faithful thronged the mosques and imambargahs to offer Friday prayers and seek blessings of Allah Almighty.

In Lahore, large gatherings of juma prayers were held at Data Darbar, Badshahi Mosque, Jamia Naeemia, Grand Jamia Mosque in Bahria Town, Shuhada Mosque and Jamia Ashrafia. At various mosques, corona SOPs were not observed by the faithful.

Ulema shed light on the importance of Jumatul Wida, Ramazan and Laila tul Qadr in their sermons and prayed for the stability and security of the country.

Special prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of the country and unity and harmony amongst the Muslim Ummah as well as overcoming coronavirus. Prayers were also offered for the liberation of occupied lands of Kashmir and Palestine from the yoke of occupying forces.

Juma tul Wida has a special significance since it is a prelude to the departure of holy month of Ramazan and considered the harbinger of the end of the showering of divine blessings that characterize the holy month.

