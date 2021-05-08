ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
Eid special train departs for Lahore

Recorder Report 08 May 2021

KARACHI: The first of six Eid special trains, from Karachi to Upcountry, departed from City Station towards Lahore on Friday night. The Lahore-destined Eid special trains comprise 14 coaches, all economy class, having a cumulative passenger carrying capacity of 906. Nevertheless the reservation has been restricted to 696 only in the wake Covid-19 implemented SOPs.

The Eid special train will have enroute stoppages at Karachi Cant, Landhi, Hyderabad, Tando Adam, Nawabshah, Rohri, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanpur, Lodhran, Bahawalpur, Multan, Khanewall, Sahiwal, Okara and Raiwand before its termination in Lahore.

Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul said that the operation of Eid Special Trains was a public facilitation step taken by Pakistan Railways on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Fitr. “Extra load of passengers will be carried in Eid Special trains but Covid-19 SOPs be implemented in true letter and spirit,” remarked the divisional superintendent.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

