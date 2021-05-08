US CG applauds KFC scholarship

KARACHI: The US Consul General Robert Silberstein applauded KFC which, in partnership with the Orange Tree Foundation, launched a new scholarship fund to assist students in completing their undergraduate or graduate degrees from HEC recognized universities.

Silberstein noted that despite the disruptions caused by COVID-19, the American business community has continued to help thousands of students and their families across Pakistan attain an education by supporting educational initiatives such as The Citizens Foundation (TCF), Deaf Reach, and DEWA Academy.—PR

