NAB approves Rs 2.25bn plea bargain

LAHORE: For the first time in the history, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore got the highest ever plea bargain amounting Rs 2.25 billion approved from the National Accountability Court involving the principal accused Riaz Ahmed Chohan and others in Grand Avenue Housing Society scam.

According to details, a meeting of regional board presided over by Director General National Accountability Bureau on May 5, 2021 accepted the plea bargain request of the principal accused Riaz Ahmed Chohan and others. As a result of this plea bargain, relief is being provided to 2150 affectees of the Grand Avenue Housing Society. While implementing the plea bargain, the meeting also approved the pledge of four proprieties of Riaz Ahmad Chohan in favour of the state. These properties include Vista Cash & Cary at Ferozepur Road, three apartments in DHA Phase 8, 68 apartment in D-Tower of DHA Phase 8 and 52 kanal land in village Shahzada Model Town. Besides, an amount of Rs 755.3 million has been received in favour of state as first installment of the plea bargain. The NAB authorities took 15 months to complete the investigation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021