PBC supports govt’s initiative to introduce EVMs

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Friday supported the government’s initiative to introduce electronic voting machines (EVMs) for holding free and transparent elections in the country.

In a letter written to Prime Minister Imran Khan, PBC member Shafqat Mahmood Chohan said that the electronic voting machines would pave the way for strengthening democratic system in the country.

It will help in eradicating rigging practices during the polls, he said, adding that it would help in avoiding practices that previously led to stealing the public mandate.

He further said that Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) was the first one to use the electronic voting machine and before its introduction, they had to face stiff resistance from the lawyer’s community.

However, even the opponents supported the system after they witnessed the safe voting procedure through this mechanism, the PBC member said while also offering their services to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), government, and other stakeholders in helping to understand the mechanism of the voting machines.

“We are ready to share our experience regarding electronic voting machines,” he said.

Last week, Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry announced that the federal cabinet has approved two ordinances regarding the use of EVMs and voting rights for overseas Pakistanis.

Sharing details regarding decisions taken during the cabinet meeting headed by PM Khan, Chaudhry said that through an ordinance the ECP has been authorised to use EVMs.

