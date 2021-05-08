ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
Pakistan

Sindh govt announces new Covid restrictions

Recorder Report 08 May 2021

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Friday announced a new set of restrictions as part of the national ‘Stay Home - Stay Safe’ drive to curb Covid-19 during the Eid holidays.

In a notification issued by the Sindh Home Department, the provincial government stated that the new restrictions will remain in place from May 9 to 16.

All tourist spots, picnic places, including beaches (Hawkesbay, Sandspit, Sea View etc), and recreational parks will remain closed.

The ban has also been imposed on all kinds of public transport within the city, inter-city and inter-provincial, except for private vehicles with half seating capacity.

All markets, businesses and shops will remain closed during the period except essential services including the following:

Special Eid bazaars/ Chand-Raat Bazars’ mehndi, jewellery/ornaments shops shall remain closed during the period being non-essential.

Essential services A: Allowed to open irrespective of timings, related operations and transportation including that of the staff is allowed. Strict adherence to SOPs and carrying proper identification is mandatory.

Hospitals / medical clinic (aesthetics /beauty clinics are not allowed).

Stand-alone pharmacies (general stores or shops selling other items and keeping medicine are not allowed).

Medical centres, vaccination centres.

Utility services offices, staff, (electricity, natural gas, telecom etc.).

Essential municipal services (water supply including authorized tankers, sewerage).

Petrol pumps (the shops/restaurants that are attached to such petrol pumps are to follow the limited timings and relevant orders relating to shops/restaurants).

E-commerce/home delivery. Postal and courier services with proper trained, uniformed, and identity carrying delivery persons duly trained and following SOPs.

Welfare organization like Edhi, Chippa etc duly registered and working in coordination with district administration / law enforcement agencies for food and relief distribution etc.

Call centres, customer support centers for essential services.

Technical staff of cellular companies and internet service providers.

Print, electronic media, newspaper staff/distribution.

Government essential services, offices and staff and their field operations including, but not limited to, port operations PNSC, customs, IRS, postal, railways and PTCL etc.

Continuous operations / essential services related / export-oriented industry with proper SOPs.

Other than the above, there shall be no opening of markets, shops or any unnecessary movement of public from 7pm to 5am.

Essential Services B:

Allowed to open with restricted / limited time (to open from 5am to 7pm).

Grocery stores, vegetables, fruits, fish, meat, poultry and similar items.

Bakeries and milk-shops.

Restaurants, cafe - only takeaways, drive-through and home-delivery is allowed - (Thereafter the sunset, only home delivery and drive-through is allowed) under no condition the dining facility either indoor or outdoor is allowed.

Pet shops, feed shops, veterinary related services / hospitals.

