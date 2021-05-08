Eidul Fitr: Ministry notifies 90-day remission for all prisoners

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior has notified a 90-day remission to all prisoners incarcerated in jails across the country on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The notification was issued after approval of the remission from President Arif Alvi. According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Interior, special remission of 90 days to the prisoners convicted for life imprisonment, except those convicted for murder, espionage, anti-state activities, sectarianism, Zina (Sec. 10 Offence of Zina (Enforcement of Hudood) Ordinance, 1979 (also under Sec. 377 PPC), robbery (Sec. 394 PPC), dacoity (Sec. 395-396 PPC), kidnapping/ abduction (Sec. 364-A & 365-A), and terrorist acts (as defined in the Anti-Terrorism (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 1999 (No. XIII of 1999). It says that special remission of 90 days to all other convicts, except condemned prisoners and prisoners convicted of murder, espionage, subversion, anti-state activities,terrorist act (as defined in the Anti-Terrorism (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 1999 (No. XIII of 1999), Zina (Sec. 10 Offence of Zina (Enforcement of Hudood) Ordinance. 1979 (also under section 377 PPC), kidnapping/abduction (Sec. 364-A & 365-A) robbery (Sec. 394 PPC), dacoity (Sec. 395-396 PPC) and those undergoing sentences under the Foreigners Act, 1946.

The notification says that special remission for 90 days at sub-paras i & ii above will be admissible, provided that the convicts have undergone 2/3rd of their substantive sentence of imprisonment.

The remission for 90 days to male prisoners who are 65 years of age or above and have undergone at least 1/3rd of their substantive sentence of imprisonment, except those involved in culpable homicide and those involved in terrorist acts, as defined in the Anti-Terrorism (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 1999 (No. XIII of 1999).

Special remission for 90 days to female prisoners who are 60 years of age or above and have undergone at least 1/3rd of their sentence of imprisonment, except those involved in culpable homicide and those involved in terrorist acts, as defined in the Anti-Terrorism (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 1999 (No. XIII of 999).

